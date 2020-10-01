Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy gets married to Timothy Vesterberg in private ceremony

Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy has reportedly tied the knot with Timothy Vesterberg during a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace.

Flora Ogilvy, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, the Queen's glamorous cousin, reportedly married to handsome Swede Timothy Vesterberg on Saturday.



A small group of friends and family attended the ceremony at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, known for being the wedding venue of Queen Victoria.



Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform, Arteviste, looked gorgeous in a white Emilia Wickstead dress. Her hair was styled into a pretty half-up, half-down look and accessorised with a pair of circular earrings.



Timothy, who was a professional ice hockey player in his home country Sweden, looked smart in a blue suit with a pale blue tie for his wedding day. He and Flora announced their engagement in November 2019.