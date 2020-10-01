Brad Pitt wants ex Angelina Jolie’s costar testifying at their upcoming custody trial

American actor Brad Pitt is ready to fight back with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in the midst of their ugly court battle.



The Fight Club actor’s lawyers are reportedly calling one of Jolie’s former costars to the ex-couple’s custody trial.

According to reports, the 56-year-old not only wants his attorneys to cross question the Maleficent actor but he also wants her Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenate to testify with him.

Pitt’s witness list filed on September 21 also includes a number of psychologists, a therapist as well as security consultants.

Jolie and Pitt are set to lock horns in the trial scheduled from October 5 to October 23.

The two have been embroiled in a legal batter since their divorce in 2016 as they have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids on a permanent basis.