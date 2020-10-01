Kylie Jenner redefines luxury as as she flaunts Stormi Webster’s school outfit

Kylie Jenner left fans speechless after she unveiled Stormi Webster’s glammed out home school look, complete with designer pieces.

Kylie is no stranger to extravagance, and after growing up in the Kardashian-Jenner household, the beauty mogul is not shy about her daughter’s luxurious indulgences.

For a home schooling session Kylie got her toddler a $12,000 Hermes backpack. This is not even the first time the little tyke has been seen sporting a decked out ensemble. Back on September 30th the young diva was snapped in an all-black outfit, diamond earrings and Air Jordans.



