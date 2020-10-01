close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2020

Kylie Jenner redefines luxury as as she flaunts Stormi Webster’s school outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 01, 2020
Kylie Jenner redefines luxury as as she flaunts Stormi Webster’s school outfit

Kylie Jenner left fans speechless after she unveiled Stormi Webster’s glammed out home school look, complete with designer pieces.

Kylie is no stranger to extravagance, and after growing up in the Kardashian-Jenner household, the beauty mogul is not shy about her daughter’s luxurious indulgences.

For a home schooling session Kylie got her toddler a $12,000 Hermes backpack. This is not even the first time the little tyke has been seen sporting a decked out ensemble. Back on September 30th the young diva was snapped in an all-black outfit, diamond earrings and Air Jordans. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment