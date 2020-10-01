Chrissy Teigen mourns miscarriage with miracle baby: ‘we will cry our eyes out’

Chrissy Teigen’s third pregnancy recently met a painful end and despite the complications of this high risk pregnancy, the model braved the storm and addressed the matter over on social media.

Yet, nearly an hour ago Teigen shared some excessively painful news over on social media, addressing speculations and setting the record straight.

The model shared the news over on Instagram with a pain staking caption that read, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The model also went on to admit the most gut wrenching part of the entire ordeal, claiming, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.”

“So he will always be Jack to us.” Teigen announced. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Later on into the heartfelt tribute, the mother of two addressed her baby boy up in heaven and said, “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

She concluded by adding, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”