Wed Sep 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2020

Snoop Dogg mocks Trump with hilarious meme after first presidential debate

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 30, 2020

American rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday  took to Instagram to share a video of two old men fighting. He shared  the video with a funny caption that read, "leaked footage of Trump and Biden after the debate".

President Trump and Joe Biden engaged in a fierce verbal brawl Tuesday in Cleveland where they faced off in their first presidential debate.

Both men launched biting personal attacks, but political pugilist Trump was widely seen as interrupting his rival more often -- to the point that Biden told him to "shut up."

People are taking to social media to express their views on the first showdown between the two leaders.



