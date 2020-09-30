'Extraction' star Chris Hemsworth teams up with Netflix for new film

Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix months after his film "Extraction" broke streaming records.

According to reports, the "Thor" is working on a new sci-fi movie.

The film titled "Spiderhead" is set in a future society where inmates can get relief if they agree to volunteer for medical trials.

According to reports, the movie is based on George Saunders' short story "Escape from Spiderhead".

Hemsworth will be sharing the screen with actors Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller in the upcoming project, the reports said.

Directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski, the script of the film has been written by Deadpool and Zombieland duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.