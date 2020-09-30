close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
Web Desk
September 30, 2020

20-year-old Abdullah Shafique scores National T20 Cup's first century on debut

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 30, 2020
Abdullah Shafique raises his bat after scoring a 55-ball unbeaten century on debut at the National T20 Cup. Photo: Twitter

Central Punjab's Abdullah Shafique became the first Pakistani to score centuries on his first-class and T20 debuts as he smashed an unbeaten 102 runs against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup on Wednesday.

It was largely due to his unbeaten knock of 102 runs that enabled Central Punjab to register a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over Southern Punjab.

The knock helped him win the Player of the Match award.


