20-year-old Abdullah Shafique scores National T20 Cup's first century on debut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Central Punjab's Abdullah Shafique became the first Pakistani to score centuries on his first-class and T20 debuts as he smashed an unbeaten 102 runs against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup on Wednesday.
It was largely due to his unbeaten knock of 102 runs that enabled Central Punjab to register a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over Southern Punjab.
The knock helped him win the Player of the Match award.