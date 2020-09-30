Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich begs her fans to ‘stop harassing’ him: ‘Leave us alone’

Max Ehrich is once again giving an earful to all of his ex-fiancée Demi Lovato's fans who have been blasting him after their sudden split.

Turning to his Instagram yet again, the actor asked the singer’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother.

"Stop harassing my Mom with text messages all throughout the night. Stop harassing me. Leave us alone,” he wrote.

He went on to hit out at circulating reports about his split with Lovato and how he had allegedly lied about not knowing about the breakup beforehand.

“Who are these 'sources'? Stop trying to defamate me for telling the truth,’” he added.

Earlier, he had also attacked Lovato through another Instagram post as her fans continued to target him online: One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only."

He then wrote: "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?"