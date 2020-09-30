Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski reunites with son Emil

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend German model Nicole Poturalski, who recently made a surprise rare appearance in Milan Fashion Week, has reunited with her son after she returned home for a day.



Taking to her Instagram Story, Nicole revealed, “Back home for a day. Nothing better than spending every second with my little one. Bed time stories and mornings are my favourite.”

She further teased her fans with something exciting saying, “And something exciting in plan for tomorrow.”

Later, Nicole, 27, who is mother of seven-year-old son Emil, shared an adorable photo apparently holding hands with her child.

Brad Pitt's new ladylove has also sparked pregnancy speculations after she posted parenting tips on Instagram recently.

Fans started speculating Nicole is expecting her first child with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor after she posted ‘great parenting’ tips on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Great parenting happens when you start controlling yourself and stop controlling your child.”