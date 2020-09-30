close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
How did Kim Kardashian get so lucky?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has quashed rift rumours with husband Kanye West by sharing family's sweet photos from a day out.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos featuring hubby presidential hopeful Kanye West and all four kids including North West, Saint West, Chicago and Psalm.

She captioned the photos, “How did I get so lucky?!?!?!”.

How did I get so lucky?!?!?!

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all in different moods in the candid family snap shared by Kim.

In one of the pictures, Kanye West could be seen helping his youngest son Psalm for family photo.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye's recent outing with children came after the rapper had a Twitter bashing spree amid one of his bipolar episodes yet again.

