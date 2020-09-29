Beyonce surprises young fan fighting cancer with an adorable gesture: ‘you are a survivor’

Beyonce’s love for her fans is one for the history books. In a recent show of love and concern, Queen B left a young fan shell shocked to find a beautifully arranged gift, right at her door step.



In an adorable gesture, coupled with love and concern, Beyonce broke the internet when she reached out to a young girl battling from an Anaplastic Ependymoma i.e. brain cancer.

Surprised by the touching gesture the fan took to her personal Instagram and shared a picture of gift with the most heartwarming caption, “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers.”

“Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shocked to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you” (sic)

The floral bouquet came with a printed note that read, “Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near.”



The note went on to say, “I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”