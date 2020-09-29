Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘exploiting’ royal connection to bag profitable deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing ample flak after severing ties with the British royal family.



The former working royals are now getting slammed once again by royal experts for using their royal status for their own benefits, all the while tainting the image of the monarchy.

During an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Norman Baker claimed that the Duke of Sussex should lose his royal titles and also the perks that come with it

"If he keeps his HRH title he can still get public support through the taxpayer. That means we are paying around £1million a year for security staff to wonder around Frogmore Cottage and keep it safe,” he said.

"We will pay for his travel if he comes back to the UK so there is a practical point. But more than that HRH means he is representing Britain abroad,” he added.

"However, he is clearly not representing Britain abroad he has clearly divorced himself from the Royal Family in practical terms,” he went on to say.

"Let’s be frank about this, Netflix wouldn’t be offering a huge deal to Harry because of his interesting views, they are offering him a deal because of his connections with the Royal Family,” he added.

Susanna Reid also chimed in and said: "Those connections do not stop if you take away their titles. He is still the Queen’s grandson, he is still royal by birth, so is Meghan by marriage.”

“The royal titles do not confer that on them. Harry clearly is exploiting the Buckingham Palace connection. He needs to make his mind up is he in the Royal Family, or isn’t he?”

"If he wants to run away do Netflix documentaries that is fine as a private individual but not when he keeps his HRH title," added the expert.