Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey and sister Nickayla reportedly move in together

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla Rivera has stepped forward to break her silence about reports claiming she has moved in with her late sister's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.



Turning to her Instagram, the model asked for “compassion” while neither denying nor accepting the news about her living with Naya’s ex-husband to raise their son Josey.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Indirectly addressing the stories making rounds, Nickayla said that she is “not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

"What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same,” she added.

Naya was married to Ryan for two years till they went separate ways in 2016, a year after they became parents to Josey, who is now four.

The two were on cordial terms after their divorce as they co-parented their son together.