Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut so that co-star Sienna Miller could get paid more

Sienna Miller said Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to end pay disparity in movie '21 Bridges'

Chadwick Boseman is being remembered in fond words around the globe, not by just his fans but co-stars too.

On Monday, Sienna Miller revealed Boseman took a pay cut for movie 21 Bridges so that she could get paid more.

Miller said what the late actor did for her is a “testament to who he was.”



“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” she told Empire magazine.

“And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’”

She continued, "Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

Miller then revealed how she felt about the Black Panther star's extremely geneours gesture.

It was “most astounding thing that I’ve experienced” in the entertainment industry, she said,

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen,” she added. “He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”



Miller said Boseman did the kind act privately and there was “no showiness.”