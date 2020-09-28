Daniel Craig to appear on 'No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast'

Daniel Craig will appear on "No Time To Die" podcast to be launched on September 30.

Other cast members of the upcoming James Bond movie including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear and Billy Magnussen will also appear in the podcast .

According to reports, the six-part series - 'No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast' - will be hosted by ic James King and will feature interviews with current 007 actor himself Daniel Craig as well as franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The reports said, the series will tells how stunts are created for the James Bond films.

Teen sensation Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell -the musicians behind the film's theme song - and director Cary Joji Fukunaga have also been interviewed for the podcast.



