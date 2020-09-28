close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski steals show as she attends film launch in Berlin

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has flaunted  her svelte physique in a leather jacket and skintight jeans as she attended film launch in Berlin.

The German model  stole the limelight by perfectly showing off her physique during her appearance at the premiere of 'Jim Button' and the 'Wild 13' in Berlin.

The 27-year-old opted for a cosy leather jacket and skinny black jeans as she snapped a selfie with her goody bag and popcorn from the premiere.

Pitt's lovebird rocked chunky boots, as she documented her attendance at the premiere.

Among Nicole's gifts from the premiere were an enormous poster of the film's star Henning Baum in character, which she carried under her arm.

