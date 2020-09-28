K-Pop’s leading boyband BTS announces the release of second 2020 album

While BTS’s brand new all-English song Dynamite continues to tear through music streaming sites, the boyband announced even more shocking news that sent their fans over the edge. Per reports, the band plans to release a second album before the end of 2020.

Even with tours on hold due to COVID-19, the boyband is pulling out all the stops for their fans and will be dropping their second album by November.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the second album will be called BE (Deluxe Edition) and pre-orders start from as early as 28th October after 11am KST time.

This album aims to cover a number of social issues and set forth a ‘new normal’. Per Variety, "The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.”

