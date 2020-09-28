Chrissy Teigen hospitalized over complications in high-risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen hospitalized for complications to high-risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen left fans quaking in fear following an ‘accidental’ location leak during her trip to the hospital, in light of a mysterious scare in her high-risk pregnancy.

Fans came to know of the issue after the model accidently leaked her hospital number over on Instagram. Almost as soon as the post went up, Teigen’s hospital phone began blowing up with concerned fans wishing her well.

After setting the record straight about her little Instagram mishap, the model began sharing a number of quickly and quick witted videos from her new, undisclosed hospital. One of which featured her husband John Legend who had his nose poking around in the hospital room minibar the entire time his wife was being checked on.



However, it was not all fun and games. No sooner than the Instagram mishap dissipate, with the model relocating, honorary doctors on Twitter began their attempts to ‘diagnose’ the model and whatever ailment befell her to force her into a hospital bed.



Just as swiftly though, Teigen cleared the air with a sincere yet firm request to her followers, one that read, “I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients" (sic)





