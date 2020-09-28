Taylor Swift makes history by holding the top spot on Billboard 200 for 47 weeks

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been at the top of her game since her new album came out and it seems she has more victories coming her way.

The 30-year-old singer’s latest album, Folklore, has broken the record held by Whitney Houston of clutching on to the top spot on Billboard 200 charts for over 47 weeks.

Swift’s tally of total weeks surpassed the late music icon who was number one for 46 weeks.

This marks a new record amongst female artists.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the Lover hit maker’s latest album bagged 87,000 equivalent album units in the US up till September 24.

After Swift and Houston, Adele holds on to the third spot with 34 weeks at number one.