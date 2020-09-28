Bullets fly outside Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Armed men had fired shots outside of American singer Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York on Sunday, during a robbery.
Armed men had broken into a local sneaker store called Patron of New York at 151 Franklin Street, near Swift’s ritzy Tribeca townhouse in the upscale neighbourhood.
The burglary had happened only next to the $18million property of the singer with police claiming four bullets had been fired with no injuries or casualties.
A waiter at a restaurant in the vicinity said: “Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out. I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”
Another eyewitness told The Post how this was the second shootout in just one month: I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”
“It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time,” they added.
Swift purchased the property in 2017 for $18million and also has possession of three other apartments next door to hers. Altogether, she owns $50million worth of properties in the neighbourhood.