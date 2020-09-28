Bullets fly outside Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York

Armed men had fired shots outside of American singer Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York on Sunday, during a robbery.

Armed men had broken into a local sneaker store called Patron of New York at 151 Franklin Street, near Swift’s ritzy Tribeca townhouse in the upscale neighbourhood.

The burglary had happened only next to the $18million property of the singer with police claiming four bullets had been fired with no injuries or casualties.

A waiter at a restaurant in the vicinity said: “Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out. I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”

Another eyewitness told The Post how this was the second shootout in just one month:

“It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time,” they added.

Swift purchased the property in 2017 for $18million and also has possession of three other apartments next door to hers. Altogether, she owns $50million worth of properties in the neighbourhood.