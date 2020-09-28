Zac Efron likely to marry his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares: report

Zac Efron is reportedly having quality time with his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia and planning to marry her.

The 32-year-old, who is torn between living in Australia with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and his career in Hollywood, is reportedly considering to marry her so they can stay together.



'The High School Musical' star recently confirmed his relationship with Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares after he was photographed enjoying brunch with his lovebird at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, Australia.



The friends and fans are speculating that he will return to the United States after wedding as he is in love with 25-year-old Australian girl .



He reportedly met Vanessa in July when she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store.



The star is living in Byron Bay for the time being, he's expected to return to America to film the Disney+ remake of 'Three Men and a Baby' in the coming months.



'He's really torn between his cosy scene with Vanessa and his crazy career,' the insider said.

Because of travel restrictions between Australia and America, the only way for them to travel back and forth together would be to get married - and they are apparently considering this as an option.



A magazine, citing source, claimed that 'Zac would marry Vanessa tomorrow if she says yes'.

It comes after Zac and Vanessa were spotted holding hands and flaunting their romance during a ski holiday in Thredbo earlier this month.