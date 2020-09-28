Sophie Turner's pregnancy photos break internet

Sophie Turner has stunned fans as she shared never before seen pregnancy snaps after welcoming daughter Willa with Husband Joe Jonas.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and her husband Joe Jonas decided not to confirm her pregnancy at the time but Sophie e has now shared a string of previously private snaps of her bump.

The 24-year-old and her husband Joe Jonas, 31, welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa, two months ago.



The actress never confirmed her pregnancy at the time, but it was impossible to hide when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with Joe over the summer.

On Sunday, Sophie shared three photos of her bump to her Instagram account that had not been made public until now.

All three snaps were captioned with three emojis: a pregnant woman, pink love hearts and the sun.

The first photo showed her relaxing in a pool with a dog.

She showed off her bump in a tiny grey bikini as she cooled off from the sun.

The second photo was a close up photo of her belly which she placed a protective hand on.



The final image was of her relaxing on a sun lounger in a green bikini.



Sophie donned a pair of pink and white striped hotel pyjamas as someone's hand, possibly Joe's, touched her stomach.



