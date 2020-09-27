Prince Philip’s true, candid thoughts about royal baby exposed

Prince Philip has always been be a reserved member of the royal household, his tight-lipped and stern personality is usually attributed to his background in the armed forces, however, an exception to his usual demeanor has just revealed.

With eight great-grandchildren already alive and kicking, and one already on the way given Princess Eugenie announcement, it is safe to assume the prince has seen many children in his day, but reportedly none were alike his first born child Prince Charles, or so it appears.

Back in 1948, on the event of the heir’s birth, Prince Philip made a blunt comment regarding his son’s appearance and it rocked British tabloids to no end.

A journalist Steve Bird explained King consort’s feelings to Express.UK and reiterated the event by citing a glimpse into the prince’s personality as well, “Prince Philip was characteristically blunt when asked what the future King looked like," the journalist admitted.

The prince told journalists at the time that his child looked more akin to "A plum pudding" than a human at the time of his birth.

The prince’s reply is one that is in stark contrast to the Queen’s. The monarch reportedly told the media at the time, “I still find it difficult to believe that I have a baby of my own.” She also added how the baby’s hands were “rather large” but “fine with long fingers”.

“Quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father’s.” the Queen added atop and even claimed, “It will be interesting to see what they will become.”



