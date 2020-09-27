close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2020

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood welcome baby boy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 27, 2020
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood had announced that they were expecting their first child back in March 

Hollywood star Melissa Benoist has become the latest celebrity to embrace motherhood during this coronavirus lockdown.

The Supergirl actor and her husband and actor Chris Wood were blessed with a baby boy, as shared by the couple in an Instagram post recently.

Revealing the name of their first child, Melissa wrote: “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything.”

Wood also announced the birth on his Instagram and wrote: “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years.”

The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child back in March with an adorable photo including their canine children.



Latest News

More From Entertainment