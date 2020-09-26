close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 26, 2020

Charlize Theron is every doting mom as she shares rare pictures of her children

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 26, 2020

To mark the National Daughters Day, Charlize Theron  on Friday  posted  rare pictures of her two children on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, "The Old Guard" actor, who is known for keeping her family out of the spotlight, shared multiple pictures of her adopted children Jackson and August.

"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," read the caption that accompanied the photos. She added: "I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay."



