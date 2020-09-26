Gigi Hadid posts pictures of gifts her daughter received from ‘aunties’ Taylor Swift, Donatella Versace

US supermodel Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child this Wednesday and as we know it, the world is already going gaga over the news.



Gigi’s friends, who have been supportive of her throughout her pregnancy, are also showering her baby girl with love and presents.

In a recent post on Instagram, the 25-year-old model gave a sneak peek into her daughter’s latest pictures wearing gifts from ‘aunties’ Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace.



“From Auntie @donatella_versace," Gigi wrote near the shirt. "And Auntie @taylorswift made this," she added over the blanket.

Gigi has been close friends with Taylor Swift for about six years now. In addition to celebrating Friendsgiving’s, Fourth of July parties, New Year's Eves, and birthdays together, Gigi is also the singer's biggest fan.