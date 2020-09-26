Meghan Markle harbours 'serious' ambitions of running for US president: report

Meghan Marke has her eyes set on the White House, says close friend of the Duchess

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using their voice passionately than ever before in the run-up to the presidential elections 2020.



Earlier, feminist icon Gloria Steinem shed light on Meghan's actual motive behind moving back home - to urge people to vote for Joe Biden.

According to a latest report, Meghan harbours serious aspirations to run for presidency in 2024.

A source close to the former royal spilled how Meghan is eyeing the White House.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the source told Vanity Fair.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” the friend added of rumours of a 2024 run.

The same claims were made by royal author Omid Scobie who said Meghan has 'her eyes set on the US presidency.'

“Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” the biographer earlier told Vanity Fair.

The Duke and Duchess's political remarks as part of their appearance for Time's 100 influential people list did not sit well with Trump.

The US president blasted the two, saying he is not a fan of Meghan.

“I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it,” Trump said at the White House on Wednesday.