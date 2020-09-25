Reese Witherspoon harks back to cheerful memories with Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon once again lavished love on her The Morning Show's co-host Jennifer Aniston as she shared adorable throwback clips from the hit show.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have received massive applause from their fans during the show as they were navigating gender and power dynamics as co-anchors on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Witherspoon on Friday took to Instagram and shared her blissful memories with Jennifer Aniston as she posted strings of video clips with a heartfelt caption.

She wrote: "Does anyone else miss their coworkers like I miss mine?"

Jennifer Aniston has bagged the 'Best Female Actor in a Drama Series' at Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 for her super hit 'The Morning Show'.

