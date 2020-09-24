close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

Princess Diana’s prank that led to severe repercussions: ‘She was scolded by the royals’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020

Princess Diana had no easy life within the palace as she is known far and wide to have been given a tough time by the royals.

The late Princess of Wales was once chided for ‘misbehaving’ in public which caused serious uproar and led to severe repercussions, as revealed by Channel 5’s documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War.

Citing the incident, The Sun wrote about Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana being “silly, simpering girls.”

Glynis Barber, the narrator, had said: "Diana did her best to be more fun like Fergie. One attempt at Ascot in 1987 was to backfire."

Royal commentators, Ingrid Seward and Richard Kay also spoke about the incident that wreaked havoc.

"There was one occasion at Royal Ascot where they spotted a friend of Fergie's in the crowd. They were all carrying umbrellas and they poked her bottom with this umbrella. It is all very funny but the repercussions were huge,” said Kay.

"But both Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were upbraided for sort of misbehaving in public,” he added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment