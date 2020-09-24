Ambassadors, defence attaches of 24 countries to visit LoC, review Indian Army's violations

Pakistani Army soldiers a village in Bhimber near the Line of Control in Kashmir, Pakistan. AFP/Issam Ahmed/Files

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats from some 24 countries have left for a visit to the Line of Control (LoC), Geo News reported on Thursday, saying the Pakistan Army's spokesperson would brief the delegation — comprising ambassadors, defence attachés, and representatives of international organisations stationed in the federal capital — on the situation in the area.

The delegation — including diplomats from Azerbaijan, Australia, Bosnia, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Poland, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and the European Union — was slated to meet victims of Indian aggression and those targeted by unprovoked firing from New Delhi's forces during their visit.

The representatives of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have also left for the LoC. The delegation of ambassadors and defense attachés from 24 countries would personally review the LoC violations by the Indian forces.

In addition, the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, was set to apprise the ambassadors and diplomats on the situation at the LoC.

It is noteworthy that India has banned foreign ambassadors, as well as the UN's observer missions and the media, from visiting the LoC.



Earlier, the Foreign Office had said India has "been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons" along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

So far in 2020, India has committed 2,158 ceasefire violations, martyring 17 people and leaving 168 civilians with serious injuries, it had added, terming them "egregious violations of international law” that were part of New Delhi's "consistent attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC” and a threat to regional peace and security.