Billboard Music Awards 2020: Catch the complete list of nominees here 

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees are officially out, with high profile names from the music industry bagging multiple categories.
The rescheduled ceremony will take place on October 14, after the original got postponed from April 29 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Free Spirit (Khalid)
Hollywood's Bleeding (Post Malone)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone\
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J BALVIN
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
The Dirt (Motley Crue)
Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
KIRK, DaBaby
Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Oasis, J BALVIN and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, MALUMA
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Sueños, Sech
TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, ILLENIUM
Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker
Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong United
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton, “God's Country”
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Good as Hell”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton, “God's Country”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay"
Panic at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me”
ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me”
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
For King and Country, “God Only Knows”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kanye West, “On God”
Kanye West, “Selah”