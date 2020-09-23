close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Zayn Malik shares teaser of his new track 'Better' with release date: video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020

 Zayn Malik has announced that he will be releasing his new track titled 'Better' on  Friday (25 September). The singer also shared a teaser of the song.

The former 'One Direction' member has begun a countdown on YouTube to the premiere of his hotly-anticipated single. 

Zayn also shared a teaser of the forthcoming single on his social media channels with the caption: "#better."

View this post on Instagram

#better

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

The short clip suggests the new track will be a mellow R&B ballad and gave fans a preview of what to expect from the music video.

Since it was posted less than one hour ago, the Instagram announcement has been viewed nearly 2.5 million times, with many fans sharing their excitement in the comments. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment