Sajal Ali shares 'a smile to die for': See pics

Popular actresses Sajal Ali has given fans a glimpse of what she is up to these days as she shared two sweet pictures of herself with a child, whose smile is really to die for.
The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' actress, who has been active on social media, has posted two sweet pictures of herself with a group of children, who apparently studying in an open-air school.
Showing off her elegance with a blissful minor, the actress shared a meaningful post on her Instagram with the caption: "a smile to die for".
Sajal Ali looks stunning in a light blue outfit as her natural smiles was adding to her ever-shinning beauty.
In the Earlier post, Sajal shared pictures from a new photoshoot, giving the perfect representation of the old-era vibes in the beautiful dresses and makeup she has adorned.
She also shared a heart-melting message, apparently for her better half Ahad Mir, asking him 'Haal kaisa hay janab ka?'