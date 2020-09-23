close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Sajal Ali shares 'a smile to die for': See pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020

Popular actresses Sajal Ali has given  fans  a glimpse of what she is up to these days  as she shared two sweet pictures of herself with a child,  whose smile is really to die for.

The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' actress, who has been active on social media, has posted two sweet pictures of herself with a group of children, who apparently studying in an open-air school.

Showing off her elegance with a blissful minor, the actress  shared  a meaningful post on her Instagram with the  caption: "a smile to die for".

A smile to die for. ️

Sajal Ali looks stunning in a light blue outfit as her natural smiles was adding to her ever-shinning beauty.

In the Earlier  post,  Sajal shared pictures from a new photoshoot, giving the perfect representation of the old-era vibes in the beautiful dresses and makeup she has adorned.

She also shared a heart-melting message, apparently for her better half Ahad Mir, asking him 'Haal kaisa hay janab ka?'

