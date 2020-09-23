Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wedding echoed with voices of slaves: Bishop Curry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding was addressed by Bishop Michael Curry who was asked to deliver a sermon that day, during the televised ceremony.

In an interview with People magazine, Bishop Curry spoke about his book titled, Love is the Way while also touching upon the sermon he delivered at the royal couple’s wedding.

"After I preached the sermon, I just remember it was like I could feel slaves around the place. I don't mean to be spooky, but it was like their voice was somehow heard that day. I included one of their songs, 'There is a Balm in Gilead’,” he said.

"It was like their voice, one of their songs, one of their descendants was there that day. The Queen was most gracious,” he said.

“The fact that all happened, for me, it's a sign of hope. It's a sign of hope that one who descends from people who were captured in the slave trade, probably the British slave trade, is brought from the shores of West Africa, to the shores of America,” he continued.

“That one of their descendants was in the presence of the Queen of England, and he quoted one of their songs. That's hope that we don't have to be the way we've always been,” he added.

He went on to describe the love he witnessed between Harry and Meghan on that auspicious day, saying: "What stood out for me was, these are two people who really do love each other.”

"It brought together two nations, Britain and the US. But it brought together people from around the world,” he said.

“I realized that the love of two people for each other brought together, at least for a moment, a world of differences. And I think that is a parable of what real love can do,” he added.