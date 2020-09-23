Gwyneth Paltrow insists she and Chris Martin have gotten closer after their divorce

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Chris Martin are hailed as one of the most amicable former couples who are still closer than ever courtesy of their children who keep them glued.

The Avengers: Endgame actor recently opened up about how co-parenting with her ex-husband, Coldplay front man, Chris Martin can be quite challenging despite the two being close even after their divorce.

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Paltrow revealed how in spite of their efforts of ensuring their family remains unscathed following the divorce, things don’t turns out so smoothly.

"It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever. Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days. But I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for our kids,” said Paltrow.

She further detailed her split with Martin and what drove the two apart: “We have this idea that just because we break up, we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that's not true.”

She went on to say that she shares a much closer and healthier bond with Martin than she did while they were married.

Earlier, she had written in Vogue about her relationship with the singer, saying: "I don't remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over.”

"What I do remember is that it felt almost involuntary, like the ring of a bell that has sounded and cannot be undone. The inadvertent release of a helium balloon into the sky. I tried to quell that knowing, to push it far down,” she said.

"I tried to convince myself it had been a fleeting thought, that marriage is complicated and ebbed and flowed. But I knew it. It was in my bones,” she added.



