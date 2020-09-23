Selena Gomez admits she has moved past the Justin Bieber heartbreak: ‘It’s over’

Singing sensation, Selena Gomez has put the past behind her and wants her fans to do the same.

The vocal powerhouse, 27, is officially over her past heartbreaks and is looking ahead, as revealed by her in her latest interview with the Rolling Stone.

The Rare hit make claimed her two tracks on her new album, Lose You To Love Me and Look at Her Now, were for the world to know that she is “done” with Justin Bieber and is officially over him.

"It was my idea to release 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' [back-to-back]. They [my record] were kind of nervous about it, because they didn’t want to take away from either song,” said Gomez.

“I knew from the get-go that 'Lose You to Love Me' was going to be the bigger song, because I just felt it in my heart. I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed. I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt,” she added.

“I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over,” she went on to say.

She further revealed that while she was working on Rare, she "focused on creating more songs that were lyrically about transformation and vulnerability and heartbreak.”

“It felt like [the material] was really, really strong, and I was very happy about it. I think that becoming more involved than I ever have been [in the making of the album] helped me gain confidence and empowered me completely. I took control over what I was going to say, what I was going to do,” she added.