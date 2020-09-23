Vanessa Bryant shuts down claims made by mom, slams her 'audacity to air family drama'

Vanessa Bryant has responded to the very harsh claims made by her mother, Sofia Urbieta Laine, in the midst of a highly controversial family drama that took place on Tuesday.

She slammed her mom's audacity to go public with her claims that she kicked her out of the house.

In a tell-all interview, Vanessa revealed that her mom has not been 'emotionally supportive' since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter.

In a statement to E!News, Vanessa said, "My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name."

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony," she added.

“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful,” she said. “I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

Earlier, Sofia had alleged Vanessa of kicking her out of the house in Irvin, California and asked her to return the car that she was using.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Sofia said in Spanish, as she wiped away her tears.