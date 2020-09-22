Ayeza Khan spreads colours around with her stunning beauty in new photoshoot

Actress Ayeza Khan has left her fans awestruck as she shared the most amazing pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot.



The 'Mehar Posh' actress, who lives in millions of hearts due to her stellar performance, has shared stunning snaps of herself from a recent styling session on social media.

In the pictures, Ayeza is seen celebrating a beautiful journey of a woman who dreams of a wedding full of zest. Her appearance narrates the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity.

She adorned her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

Her stunning outfit is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.

On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

