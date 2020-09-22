Kim Kardashian suffered a sleepless night amid reports that she's ready to split from husband Kanye West, the reality star shared her pain with fans on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reached out to her fans to ask if she should try to go back to sleep or hit the gym.



She wrote: "Been up since 4:45am," she wrote, "Do I get a head start on my workout or try to go back to sleep?"

It comes amid reports that the reality star has a divorce from the rapper "all planned out" and is waiting for his most recent bipolar episode to pass.



The rocking stars - who are parents to North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two and Psalm, one - are said to be on the rocks following some turbulent months, which have included Kanye's launch to his presidential campaign and a number of Twitter meltdowns.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: "Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode."



The rapper suffers from bipolar disorder, and recently had another Twitter meltdown in which he filmed himself peeing on one of his Grammys and shared a journalist's contact details.

