Prince Charles to face severe threat of royal family collapse after the Queen

Prince Charles is bound to be met with a severe challenge of the royal family breaking down in tatters without Queen Elizabeth.



Charles who will become Britain's ruling monarch after the Queen passes away, will have a hard time holding the royal family intact.

Royal Rota host Chris Ship said that a number of countries could opt to become republics following the passing of the Queen.

He said that this decision could come after Barbados recently removed the Queen as its head of state by 2021.

"I think countries becoming republics could prove to be a bigger challenge, not for this particular monarch the Queen, but for the next Prince Charles," Ship revealed. "It might be a bigger issue for King Charles the third to deal with this move to republicanism."

He added that many countries might even have a justified reason about cutting ties with the royal family.

"Barbados may have a point as it is finally severing the colonial years. When we talk about the Commonwealth they were built out of the ashes of the British empire.

"There are now 16 countries which keep the Queen as head of state. Some of those countries, as we have discussed are very far away.

"Isn't it now time for them to say yes we want to go ahead as a fully independent country with our own native head of state," Ship concluded.

