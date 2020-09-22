Kate Middleton looks stunning in casual outfit during meeting with 'lockdown babies'

Kate Middleton flaunted her grace as she rocked a casual white t-shirt and trousers during a meeting with 'lockdown babies'.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who sported salmon pink trousers and white t-shirt, was greeted at the Old English Garden at Battersea Park, in South London.



The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she spent time with the visited parents and their babies who have been giving and receiving vital support and visits despite lockdown.

The heart-melting moments were posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram page on Tuesday with a lengthy note:.





The 38-year-old royal was told how Home Start peer groups struggled to meet up in person during Covid-19 lockdown but kept up their work on zoom and regular phone calls.



Single-mums Irma Martus, 47, and Carol Elliott, 41, told the duchess how they had been helped out with weekly check-up phone calls from volunteer Home-Start Wandsworth during the pandemic.