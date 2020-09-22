close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
September 22, 2020

Kate Middleton looks stunning in casual outfit during meeting with 'lockdown babies'

Tue, Sep 22, 2020

Kate Middleton flaunted her grace as she rocked a casual white t-shirt and trousers during a meeting with 'lockdown babies'.

The Duchess of Cambridge,  who sported salmon pink trousers and white t-shirt, was greeted at the Old English Garden at Battersea Park, in South London.

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she spent time with the visited parents and their babies who have been giving and receiving vital support and visits despite lockdown.

The heart-melting moments were posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram page on Tuesday with a lengthy note:.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent today hearing about the importance of parent-powered support programmes. Following a videocall with experts in the field, The Duchess headed to Battersea Park in London to hear from parents and peer supporters directly about their experiences of parent-to-parent support. Across the UK there are many thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families. This morning Her Royal Highness spoke with representatives and volunteers from different organisations who run peer-to-peer support programmes about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country, including: • @homestartuk Parents 1st UK Island House Charity Community Parent Programme @blackpoolbetterstart @nctcharity Applied Research Collaboration North West coast Coram Family and Childcare @leedsdads • Peer supporters can provide valuable help in supporting parents’ emotional wellbeing, which is particularly important given that maternal mental health issues affect at least 1 in 10 women during pregnancy or early parenthood.

The  38-year-old royal  was told how Home Start peer groups struggled to meet up in person during Covid-19 lockdown but kept up their work on zoom and regular phone calls.

Single-mums Irma Martus, 47, and Carol Elliott, 41, told the duchess how they had been helped out with weekly check-up phone calls from volunteer Home-Start Wandsworth during the pandemic.

