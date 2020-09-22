Why Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston and Nick Cordero weren’t honoured at the Emmys

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A number of stars who passed away this year were honoured at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday
However, a handful of notable icons were left out during the award show’s in-memoriam segment, like NBA champ Kobe Bryant, actors Kelly Preston, Sam Lloyd and Broadway star, Nick Cordero.
As a number of people were pondering upon the TV Academy’s exclusion of the icons, actor Zach Braff turned to Twitter and gave an explanation.
"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed,” he wrote.
He also dropped a statement that he received from the TV Academy as well.