Tue Sep 22, 2020
September 22, 2020

Why Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston and Nick Cordero weren’t honoured at the Emmys

A number of stars who passed away this year were honoured at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday

However, a handful of notable icons were left out during the award show’s in-memoriam segment, like NBA champ Kobe Bryant, actors Kelly Preston, Sam Lloyd and Broadway star, Nick Cordero.

As a number of people were pondering upon the TV Academy’s exclusion of the icons, actor Zach Braff turned to Twitter and gave an explanation.

"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed,” he wrote.

He also dropped a statement that he received from the TV Academy as well.


