Meghan Markle’s lawyer rejects claims that she and Harry were behind ‘Finding Freedom’

After the bombshell biography, Finding Freedom, on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the shelves, many were convinced that the couple may have been involved.

Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson refuting claims of having any involvement with the writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, some were still persistent about secret interviews being given by the pair.

Now, Meghan’s lawyer has come forth to strongly deny that she had “collaborated” with the writers of the book, during a recent court hearing.

Meghan filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a “private and confidential” letter addressed to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

During the most recent preliminary hearing in London, Associated Newspapers (ANL) requested to change its defense to the duchess to argue that she collaborated with the writers of Finding Freedom to “put out her version of the events.”

ANL’s lawyers also argued that Meghan’s letter that was published by the tabloid had also been discussed with the communications team at Kensington Palace prior to it being sent as she had intended to utilize it for a “media strategy.”

ANL’s rep, Anthony White QC claimed that the biography gave "every appearance of having been written with their (Meghan and Harry's) extensive co-operation" as it "sets out in great detail accounts of events.”

However, the allegations were strongly rejected by Meghan’s lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke QC, who said: "The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book."

He further added that Scobie and Durand were "not given the impression that the claimant wanted the contents of the letter to be reproduced in the book.”