Mon Sep 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 21, 2020

Justin Bieber wants fans to search THIS video on Youtube

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 21, 2020

Justin Bieber's new song  has received an overwhelming response from Bieber fans, with the single topping Spotify chart during the last few days.

The singer teamed up with  Chance The Rapper for the single Holy.

"Holy" music video starring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama and directed by Colin Tillleymusic has been widely praised by fans around the world.

Bieber on Sunday came across a YouTube video which was a reaction to his song.

The Canadian singer not only liked the reaction, but also took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

"Search "holy justin bieber reaction" on YouTube. Loving it. #Holy thanks," he wrote on Twitter.



