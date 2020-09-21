Prince Harry's spiky hairstyle in new video is a treat for royal fans

Prince Harry flaunted a fresh spiky hairstyle as he shared a virtual message of support with those taking part in a charity walk.

The 36-year-old prince - in a latest video clip shared online, sported a dark green shirt and showed off a trimmed hairstyle as he spoke about the significance of the charity event, calling coronavirus 'devastating and destructive'.



The Duke of Sussex sent his best wishes to participants of the Trailwalker Relay 2020, which is a charity event in aide of The Gurka Welfare Trust and Oxfam.



In the video clip, which was shared on the Trailwalker Instagram page, Prince Harry spoke of his 'special connection to Gurkhas and Nepal', explaining: "Almost five years ago, I travelled to Nepal to meet families and see first hand how the country was rebuilding after the devastating 2015 earthquake."

He continued: "It was clear despite everything the Nepalese faced, their spirit and resilience never weakened there was a clear sense of care and compassion for each other."



Harry added: "With Covid-19, the world is being pitted against a new challenge. One that is devastating and destructive in its own right and I am heartened to see that once again."

