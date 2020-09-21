Video: Jennifer Aniston turns into an actual firefighter at the Emmy Awards 2020

Video: Jennifer Aniston turns an actual firefighter at Emmy Awards 2020

US actress Jennifer Aniston turned into an actual firefighter after a humorous stunt by host Jimmy Kimmel went terribly wrong during the Emmy Awards 2020.



Jennifer, 51, who surprised her fans with a reunion of her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Corteney Cox at home, battled the flames after Jimmy set the envelopes on fire in order to burn off all the bacteria in the humorous stunt.

It may also be noted here that the former sitcom actress also graced the Emmmy Awards 2020 stage in-person with host Jimmy to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series, Schitt's Creek.

Jennifer and Jimmy took every precaution to sanitise the envelope which also included spraying the paper with flammable spray and later throwing it in a bin and setting it on fire.

The humorous stunt turned Aniston into an actual firefighter, who put out the flames and saved the stage.

Later, Jimmy turned to Twitter and posted a video with the actress and wrote, “Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys!”



