Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox stage ‘Friends’ reunion during Emmys

Joining Jennifer Aniston at home were Lisa Kudrow and Corteney Cox, for the Emmys 2020

While fans are growing old waiting for the actual Friends reunion to take place, stars of the nineties sitcom got together to give their devotees a little surprise.

Jennifer Aniston served as the Emmy Awards 2020’s first in-person presenter on Sunday, after which she returned home to give a surprise to her fans watching the virtual ceremony.

Joining her at home were Lisa Kudrow and Corteney Cox, her costars from Friends, who teased a bit of a reunion for desperate fans at home.

The trio was also joined by Jason Bateman for a brief moment, as they put on their most casual outfits to witness the biggest night of television.

Aniston had been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show. The award, however, went to Zendaya for her role in Euphoria.