Prince Harry taking filmmaking classes to conquer Hollywood: report

Prince Harry has reportedly signed up for a web-based filmmaking course as he aims to conquer Hollywood after scoring a multi-year Netflix deal.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly sees Ron Howard as his role model who become one of the most respected figures behind the camera in Hollywood.



The 66-year-old director, who won two Oscars for the movie 'A Beautiful Mind', started out playing the character Richie Cunningham in 70s sitcom 'Happy Days'. He has made several hit movies such as 'Apollo 13', 'The Da Vinci Code' and 'Rush'.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'Harry has been doing courses, most recently a five-day ‘creative producing lab'.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly intends to use his skills in documentary filmmaking and navigating truth and ethics.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the production deal with Netflix to make content that would inform and "give hope" to audiences.



As part of the deal, the couple will make documentaries, films, scripted and kids’ programmes for the platform's 193m subscribers.