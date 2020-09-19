When Meghan Markle broke into tears at Buckingham Palace before her engagement to Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle broke into tears after her meeting with a group of students at Buckingham Palace.

According to a report, it happened ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry.

The Sun newspaper reported that Meghan got emotional after she was left alone with palace staff before heading to Westminster Abbey in March.

"She broke down in tears after talking with students from Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU)," said the newspaper.

The Duke and Duchess have parted ways with the British royal family and are now living in the United States.

The royal couple recently faced backlash after they signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry would produce shows and documentaries for the streaming giant as part of the agreement.

Some reports claimed that British royal family is also opposed to the couple's deal with Netflix.