close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2020

Tom Hardy is the new James Bond: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 19, 2020

Tom Hardy has  been reportedly cast to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

"No Time To Die" will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the British secret agent.

The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and is now scheduled to hit the theaters in November.

James Bond has been portrayed by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan before Daniel Craig.

Latest News

More From Entertainment