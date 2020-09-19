Tom Hardy is the new James Bond: report

Tom Hardy has been reportedly cast to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

"No Time To Die" will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the British secret agent.

The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and is now scheduled to hit the theaters in November.

James Bond has been portrayed by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan before Daniel Craig.

